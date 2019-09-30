Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Systemtext

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Systemtext

Workplace Safety, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Systemtextgruppen AB.

Systemtext develops, designs and manufactures work-environment and accessibility signs of the highest quality, with the internationally patented color-illuminating Supernova signs as an innovative cutting-edge. Systemtext is a leader in signage for health, environment and safety at workplaces and the products are sold and marketed through a large network of knowledgeable retailers in the Nordic region. The business has a turnover of approximately SEK 40 million per year, and has 19 employees.

"Systemtext is a leading brand with high reputation and has a very strong position in the market particularly in Sweden," says Pontus Boman, President and CEO. "We intend to further develop the company and its products in both new and existing markets."

Closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 30 September 2019

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:30 CET on 30 September 2019.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 17 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.9 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

