The global video-on-demand (VOD) market size is poised to grow by USD 33 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global video on demand (VOD) market 2019-2023.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of mobile computing devices and applications. Also, the increase in mobile advertisements which has led to the rise of AVOD platforms is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of smartphones and tablets has increased the target consumer base for vendors that offer VOD services. The availability of high-speed internet and smartphone applications has improved access to VOD services. Initially, vendors offered VOD services through websites. However, the increasing use of mobile computing devices has encouraged them to develop mobile applications, which can stream videos. The use of such applications simplifies the process of payments. They also collect the personal details of consumers, which can be used to retain them through targeted advertising. Hence, the number of people consuming VOD services through their mobile computing devices is increasing.

Furthermore, mobile applications have emerged as a potential medium for advertisers to expand their reach. The rising adoption of affordable mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets has increased the consumer preference for mobile platforms. Mobile devices have become the most preferred medium to consume information. Mobile advertising is one of the major revenue sources for application developers. Mobile hardware and software developers focus on improving functionality by including new features. Hence, the number of downloads of new applications is rising, which is also increasing the revenue of AVOD platforms, thereby driving the overall growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Alphabet

Amazon

AT&T

The Walt Disney

Netflix

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Video-on-demand (VOD) Market can be broadly categorized into the following business segment:

SVOD

AVOD

TVOD

Key Regions for the Video-on-demand (VOD) Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Music Streaming Service Market Global Music Streaming Service Market by end-users (individual and commercial), streaming service (paid music streaming service and free music streaming service) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market by application (movies, television, gaming, and advertisements) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

