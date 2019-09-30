Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article covering Plus Products new partnerships and its unique rebranding strategy.

Some cannabis companies choose to employ a shotgun approach to building their brands, launching a wide variety of products in the hopes that some are successful. The team at Plus Products (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) has taken a more focused approach, guided by an understanding that the most successful companies began by perfecting one thing and creating an iconic product. The company chose to focus on California, the world's largest single adult use market, with the goal of "Doing Edibles Better" and establishing the state's premier edibles brand.

Plus started by building an R&D team led by a Michelin Star Sous Chef, as well as a 12,000 sq. ft. food manufacturing facility, to create a gummies offering that at 5mg of THC per piece was approachable to all levels of cannabis consumers.

That laser focus and commitment to quality has certainly paid off, as Plus is now the state's top-ranked gummies brand, boasting both the top-selling cannabis products and the best-selling CBD-inclusive product in California according to BDS Analytics. Its Uplift Sour Watermelon Sativa and Restore Blackberry & Lemon Indica Gummies remained the #1 and #2 best-selling products, while its pineapple & coconut flavored CBD Relief was the #5 best-selling SKU and the top CBD-only product in the state.

Having established itself as the premier edibles brand in California, Plus is wasting no time in building on that success and is busy bringing its winning formula to new products, markets, and consumers.

Rebranding Provides Clarity

In July, Plus embarked on an ambitious rebranding process, designed to simplify the decision-making process for consumers, using a mood-based system with three easy to understand banners - Uplift, Balance, and Unwind.

The process was guided by market structure research from Henry J. Rak Associates and designed by the Partners & Spade Agency, which has worked alongside distinctive brands such as Peloton and online eyewear retailer Warby Parker.

The company's new packaging and product system uses a distinct pastel colour on a white background, and goes beyond the traditional use of Sativa, Hybrid and Indica, to focus on the science behind unique combinations of THC and CBD designed to create the right mix of cannabinoids paired with a targeted flavor profile to give the consumer a desirable experience.

Plus CEO and co-founder Jake Heimark explained, "Cannabis can be confusing. We hope our new system will help reduce some of that confusion. We worked with experienced market researchers to find out why people use cannabis, then translated those findings into an easy-to-use system of cannabis. We are excited to help our customers Uplift their experiences, bring Balance to their everyday, and Unwind without getting unwound. We believe this system will make PLUS even more accessible to new consumers, and we hope our investments in consistency and quality will keep them coming back."

CBD Line Launched in Partnership with John Legend, Casper Sleep

On September 24, Plus announced the nationwide launch of its 100% hemp-derived CBD line, supported by a brand partnership with American superstar-philanthropist John Legend, who will advocate on behalf of the new product offering.

The CBD line includes three distinct products, labeled in accordance with the new strategy. Each BALANCE Blueberry gummy is infused with 50mg of CBD, while UPLIFT Grapefruit gummies are infused with 50mg of CBD augmented by vitamin B, and SLEEP Blackberry Tea gummies contain 25mg of CBD as well as melatonin to help consumers power down.

Commenting on the partnership, Legend said, "I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time. I was drawn to the Plus team because they're an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product. I appreciate that they're committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated."





Click here to see the company investor presentation





Heimark added, "We established our reputation in edibles by offering customers a consistent and precisely-dosed gummy using high-quality extracts. Our CBD line will build off that expertise, and the earned trust we've established, while offering a new experience for consumers designed to help them find their just right."

The SLEEP line is also being supported through a partnership with award-winning global sleep company Casper Sleep Inc..

Neil Parikh, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Casper said, "We're always exploring new ways to improve sleep across the entire sleep arc - from sunset to sunrise. Like PLUS, we believe sleep is a key part of the wellness equation. Partnering with their team of experts to introduce CBD sleep gummies brings a new way to relax and rest to those who need it."

The CBD line allows Plus an immediate nation-wide expansion, as Heimark noted.

"Giving the world a simple way to achieve balance has always been our mission, and the Plus CBD line allows us to expand from California to nearly all fifty states overnight. We are thrilled that John Legend and Casper have partnered with our team to support this exciting new initiative."

The line is also supported by a new FAQ "Learning" page (https://plusproducts.com/pages/faq) to address the questions and concerns of consumers new to CBD, and all three products are currently available for purchase through the company's newly launched e-commerce platform at www.plusproducts.com.

THC Line Further Expanding

Earlier in the week, Plus also debuted a new line of its best-selling gummies at the Hall of Flowers cannabis trade show in Santa Rosa, California, rolling out three new flavors under its new branding system.

Balance Cucumber Lime gummies contain 3.5mg THC and 1.5mg CBD each, while Uplift Tangerine gummies are infused with 5mg THC and <0.1mg CBD; and Unwind Concord Grape gummies have 4.5mg THC and 0.5mg CBD per piece.





Heimark concluded, "The demand from many of our retail partners and consumers to launch a second line of our gummies has been significant and we are excited to expand our product portfolio to meet those demands. We have high expectations given the success of our original line of gummies, which include the #1 & #2 best-selling cannabis products in California."

Plus' first advertising campaign is currently underway across California, encouraging customers to 'Find Your Just Right', and will now include these three new products, which are expected to be available across Plus' network of over 360 retail and delivery partners.

Further Expansions, New Products Imminent

Plus is currently working on a line of infused chocolates, expected in Q1 2020, and plans to follow up its recent move into Nevada with distribution of its THC and CBD-infused products into the Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and New York markets. Plus is also considering an expansion into Canada, which is expected to legalize the sale of derivative products by December, in order to begin the process of taking its brand global.

