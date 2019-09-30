30 September 2019

PHSC PLC

Result of AGM

PHSC plc (the "Group"), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce that at the Group's Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B2BSG Systems Ltd offer innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").