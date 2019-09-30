Anzeige
PHSC Plc - Result of AGM

PHSC Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2019

PHSC PLC

Result of AGM

PHSC plc (the "Group"), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce that at the Group's Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:


PHSC plc
Stephen King 01622 717 700
Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk
www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited(Nominated Adviser) 020 7409 3494
Richard Tulloch/Eric Allan

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) 020 7399 9427
Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B2BSG Systems Ltd offer innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").


