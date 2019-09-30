The global digital content market size is poised to grow by USD 283.3 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in the number of smart connected devices. Also, the digital transformation across end-user industries is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The use of smart connected devices has enabled people to access online content across various devices. This has led to higher demand for digital content as it offers the flexibility of place and time. Furthermore, innovations in devices have led to higher demand for digital content platforms. This has increased data traffic, and the variety of content consumed online. Today digital content includes content that is produced for commercial purposes and tailored to users' preferences. This kind of content is developed based on data collected from smart devices. These factors will drive the demand for digital content, and the market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Furthermore, digital transformation in the education, telecom, and media and entertainment sectors is also driving the growth of the global digital content market. In the telecom industry, the introduction of 4G and 5G technologies is enabling end-users to access high-speed Internet. Digital content platforms enable users to see online video at home through laptops/desktops or TV screens using different devices. The availability of advanced database and online platforms is helping to digitize the education industry and support online education through paid subscriptions. Such developments will help the digital content industry to integrate the horizontal and vertical structures of organizations. Thus, technological advances and the increasing adoption of digitization across industries will drive the growth of the global digital content market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Alphabet

Amazon.com

Apple

Microsoft

Netflix

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Digital Content Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Digital video content

Digital game content

Digital text content

Digital audio content

Key Regions for the Digital Content Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

