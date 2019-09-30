Customer Master Data Management solution streamlines business processes and improves customer experience and engagement

Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, announced that Royal London, the UK's largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, has implemented Stibo Systems' Customer Master Data Management (CMDM) solution to drive its digital transformation and customer experience in order to deliver on their trademark customer service.

Royal London offers a wide variety of products sold across multiple business units, operating on a number of systems. Integrating for a 'single view' is critical to continuing to create a better customer experience and improved customer engagement.

"We want to make it easy for customers to make the changes they need. A smooth and quick process means our customer services teams can focus on adding value, not frustration," said Jon Glen, group operations director, Royal London. "Moving to Stibo Systems means we now have 95% of our customer data accessible in one place allowing us to respond faster and focus on delivering greater value to our customers."

Royal London's customer representatives can now quickly connect a single customer record to any of their policies across all lines of business. With a more holistic, 'single view' of their data, customer service teams can make faster and more informed decisions, increasing value by delivering one-to-one experiences based on complete, accurate and up-to-date information.

"We approached this project from the end customer's point of view," said Christian Oertzen, president of EMEA region, Stibo Systems. "This paved the way for advanced customer automation and self-service tools. Now their teams can easily connect customer records to any of their policies, from any part of the group, allowing Royal London to continue to deliver on their mission to be the most trusted and recommended provider in their market."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

About Royal London

Royal London is the largest mutual life, pensions and investment company in the UK, with funds under management of £130 billion, 8.8 million policies in force and 4,046 employees. Figures quoted are as at June 2019.

