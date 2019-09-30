Freedom Leaf Inc.: Freedom Leaf Appoints Finance Veteran Brian Moon as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / ?Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB:FRLF), announced today the appointment of Brian Moon as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Moon brings more than 30 years of management experience to Freedom Leaf and will lead its corporate finance operations. Moon will report directly to CEO Carlos Frias.

"Brian's outstanding background, entrepreneurial spirit and financial experience with both publicly traded and startup companies make him the ideal choice as CFO at Freedom Leaf," said Carlos Frias, CEO of Freedom Leaf. "As we further position the Company as a leader in the hemp-based consumer packaged goods market, Brian's successful track record across multiple industries and his ability to implement strong financial planning initiatives will help extend the Company's rapid growth trajectory."

Before joining Freedom Leaf, Moon served as CFO at Team ProMark, where he fostered business growth through strategic project licensing, financial planning, and streamlined product offerings. Moon also previously served as CFO at Digital Media Cartridge, Mumbo Jumbo/United Developers and Microsoft Ensemble Studies Corporation. Moon is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.

"Joining Freedom Leaf is an incredible opportunity to work at the forefront of a rapidly expanding cannabis industry," said Brian Moon, recently appointed CFO of Freedom Leaf. "As CFO, I look forward to helping further streamline the Company's business and finance initiatives and drive further growth as we continue to expand our reach across domestic markets and solidify Freedom Leaf's position as a first-mover internationally."

Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB:FRLF), a Nevada corporation, d/b/a Freedom Leaf Health, recently acquired Green Lotus™ (ECS Labs LLC). Since 2016, the Green Lotus™ brand has grown by an astounding 500% year-over-year within the CBD and hemp industries, catapulted in part by its proprietary formulas and agile, vertically integrated supply chain. With the brand's expansion from a Texas operator to a national distributor, Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD brands collectively reach over 1,500 retail outlets across the country.

About Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Freedom Leaf Health is a first-in-class hemp consumer packaged goods company with a family of trusted brands that provide premium hemp products for greater wellness, balance and longevity. Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD are the Company's foremost brands, offering premium hemp oil products such as topicals, tinctures, vapables, soft gels and sparkling beverages. Freedom Leaf Health is a fully reporting and audited publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB:FRLF). ??

About Green Lotus™

Green Lotus™ is a premium hemp oil brand that provides responsibly produced, natural cannabinoid-rich products to consumers and businesses. The brand is veteran-owned and powered by a diverse team dedicated to promoting a world where the restorative power of hemp is accessible to all people. For more information, please visit https://greenlotushemp.com.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Feldman / Nick Opich?

KCSA Strategic Communications

(347) 487-6194 / (212) 896-1206

afeldman@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contacts:

Phil Carlson / Erika Kay

Phone: (212) 896-1233

?Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com / ekay@kcsa.com

