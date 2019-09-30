Stimwave Technologies: Advanced Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio Recognized as a Stimwave Center of Excellence

National program highlights innovative, minimally invasive, non-opioid treatment option for chronic pain patients

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical pain relief implant bioelectric technology, announced today that it named the Advanced Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio, a Stimwave Center of Excellence as part of its national program to spotlight physicians that provide unparalleled commitment and dedication to patient outcomes.

About Advanced Spine and Pain Center

Advanced Spine and Pain Center comprises of fellowship-trained physicians specializing in multidisciplinary treatment of acute, chronic and cancer pain to restore patients' quality of life. Offering on-site pain management with advanced non-opiate procedures and integrative treatment plans, physicians at the Advanced Spine and Pain Center specialize in treating pain through extensive training in physical medicine and rehabilitation or anesthesiology, with subspecialty training in pain management. The center strives to bring patients the highest quality of care using the latest medical technology with a goal to provide comprehensive, compassionate care across any of the convenient locations around San Antonio. For more information, visit https://advancedpaindoc.com.

About Stimwave

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave's goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic burden of pain management. www.stimwave.com.

