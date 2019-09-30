Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the execution of an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to sell the Cobb Creek gold project to Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) and its U.S. subsidiary (together, "Fremont").

"We are pleased to partner with Fremont on our Cobb Creek gold project", stated Matt Lennox-King, President & CEO of Contact Gold. "The option agreement with Fremont represents a clear opportunity for the Company to realize value on a portfolio project while we continue to focus our resources on Pony Creek and our recently acquired Green Springs gold project."

Cobb Creek:

The Cobb Creek property is located in northernmost Elko County, Nevada comprising 167 unpatented mining claims in a district that also hosts the Doby George, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek deposits controlled by Western Exploration LLC. Cobb Creek hosts multiple targets defined by historic drilling, soil and rock sampling. Gold targets at Cobb Creek represent mesothermal-orogenic-type hosted in greenstones and shales, as well as Carlin-type potential with similar upper plate/lower plate setting to Jerritt Canyon, Doby George, Wood Gulch and Big Springs deposits. Gold mineralization occurs in quartz and calcite veins, as well as breccia and jasperoid. Silicification, calcite and quartz veining, and oxidation in favorable host rocks is widespread across the project. Cobb Creek is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Cobb Creek.

Summary Terms of Agreement:

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Fremont may acquire a 100% interest in Cobb Creek, by paying total consideration as follows (dollar amounts in USD):

750,000 common shares of Fremont following approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")

$30,000 and 750,000 shares of Fremont on the first anniversary of the Effective Date

$20,000 on the second anniversary of the Effective Date

$20,000 on the third anniversary of the Effective Date

$25,000 at the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date

$35,000 at the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date

$45,000 at the sixth anniversary of the Effective Date

$55,000 at the seventh anniversary of the Effective Date

$65,000 at the eighth anniversary of the Effective Date

$75,000 at the ninth anniversary of the Effective Date

Fremont will also reimburse Contact Gold for a portion of 2019-related land maintenance costs and lease payment obligations, and will be responsible to make all such payments in order to keep the option in good standing.

The transaction, including the issuance of Fremont's common shares pursuant to the Option Agreement is subject to approval and acceptance by the TSXV. Common shares issued by Fremont will be subject to a statutory hold period.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. All historic production, drill or sample figures quoted herein are based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators. The Company has not completed the work necessary to verify results. The historical figures should not be relied upon and have not been verified by a Qualified Person.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Including Green Springs, Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target-rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361

Matthew Lennox-King - President & CEO

John Glanville - Director Investor Relations

Chris Pennimpede - Corporate Development

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

