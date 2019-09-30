Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q40S ISIN: AU000000AVH4 Ticker-Symbol: GCR 
Tradegate
30.09.19
15:07 Uhr
0,354 Euro
+0,028
+8,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,354
0,362
15:44
0,356
0,362
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVITA MEDICAL
AVITA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVITA MEDICAL LTD0,354+8,42 %