Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC) ("Cielo" or the "Company") would like to provide an update on its progress on the commissioning of its first waste-to-fuel refinery in Aldersyde, Alberta ("Refinery"), located approximately 25 kilometers south of Calgary Alberta.

Since Cielo's Grand Opening in July, the Company has been refining and honing the process and technology in preparation for consistent production, including the installation of instrumentation and automation components to allow for accurate measurements of both feedstock input and renewable fuel output. The majority of these design enhancements have been installed and are currently being tested and commissioned. Cielo is currently waiting on the delivery of additional instrumentation equipment, scheduled to be delivered this week. During this time, the Refinery has been operating on an intermittent basis, allowing for shutdowns where required. Once installed, Cielo will recommence continuously producing distillate from wood waste, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week ("24/7") until approximately 120,000 litres of distillate have been produced, which is approximately the amount required in order to pump the distillate from its storage tank to the naphtha and diesel towers. Thereafter, it is expected the Refinery will run on a continuous flow basis. Cielo has hired four new refinery operators to its staff, who will be overseeing operations 24/7.

The new heater system that Cielo implemented to efficiently maintain the temperature in the Refinery's reactor tower, disclosed in recent months, is now working 100% and is proving to keep up with the Company's waste-to-fuel process. The waste recovery system is also now operating and proving to recover significantly more of the catalyst and hydrocarbons, which Cielo believes will increase production and reduce operational costs. Adding the pre-heat and sterilization step to the use of the Used Motor Oil has increased the renewable content of the renewable fuels that the Company will be producing.

Cielo has also received confirmation from a third-party laboratory that the Company's work on desulfurization has been successful and that the renewable diesel can be effectively processed onsite into what will be a saleable product for the highway grade blended mandated market. Cielo is very focused on this final step in the process.

As a result of the changes in the frontend process that were implemented, Cielo requires approval of an amendment to Cielo's current permit from Alberta Environment & Parks ("AEP") before full scale commercial production commences, for which Cielo has applied and Cielo's management, who are in regular contact with AEP, expect to receive imminently.

In addition, Cielo has applied to AEP to undertake a small-scale trial to process problematic single use PET and clamshell plastics at commercial scale. The Company recently submitted its trial plan to AEP and expects to receive a response back shortly. "Cielo is pleased to have the opportunity to prove that we have a solution to the global clamshell and PET plastics problem," stated Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo. "The clamshell containers and PET plastics are a serious problem for municipalities to dispose of and we are confident that we can use this waste as a viable feedstock in our waste-to-fuel process."

PET Plastics are commonly used in bottles and other plastic containers. This includes clam shell containers, bottles, bakery products, peanut butter jars and even in frozen foods packaging. These plastics are hard to recycle and have become a problem for municipalities around the world to dispose of ever since China, the largest buyer of these materials, stopped taking them.

Cielo has secured two shipping containers of PET and clamshell plastics, that were scheduled to be disposed of into a landfill, so that Cielo can process them at the Refinery pending receipt of approval from AEP. Cielo will then have the resulting diesel analyzed at a third-party lab. Cielo has extensive experience while operating its demonstration plant with these types of plastics and foresees no issues, and will provide an update upon completion of the analysis.

Cielo and the companies that have entered into memorandums of understanding to build joint venture refineries with Cielo in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Brooks and Lethbridge Alberta have agreed to extend the date by which the definitive joint venture agreements must be executed to December 31, 2019. Lionel Robins, CEO of the Renewable U group of companies stated, "In light of the fact that Cielo is not building a BETTER mousetrap, but in fact building the FIRST mousetrap, the delays in commissioning Cielo's game changing technology and placing the Aldersyde Refinery on continuous flow production are understandable. We appreciate the dedication of Cielo's management and commitment by the Company's contractors to work seven days a week to resolve the unforeseen challenges that have occurred subsequent to the Grand Opening of the Aldersyde Refinery in July. We continue to believe that Cielo's technology will soon be up and running and be profitable. We have identified additional territories about which we are in discussions with Cielo to secure on a similar basis as the four locations for which we have already paid Cielo a million dollars for the opportunity to work with Cielo on a joint venture basis."

We are looking forward to being a part of the solution to make the planet a better place for generations to come."

Cielo is also pleased to note that Mr. Allan had presented at the Energy Disruptors 2019 Conference in Calgary, Alberta on September 17th and was a key presenter at the 2019 Zero Waste East Conference in New Jersey on September 24th. As a result of the recent media attention and the exposure at the conferences, Cielo has received inquiries from dozens of interested parties from around the world as to when Cielo will be able to address their waste issues.

