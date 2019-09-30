The global endometriosis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rising focus on women's health is expected to boost the growth of the endometriosis drugs market size during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about several gynecological cancer indications such as endometriosis and endometrial cancer was a challenge for the growth of the market. However, various governmental authorities and organizations are working to raise awareness to overcome such challenges. For instance, the Office on Women's Health (OWH), which is a part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), coordinates women's health efforts and addresses critical women's health issues by informing and advancing policies and educating healthcare professionals and consumers.

As per Technavio, the availability of patient assistance programs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Endometriosis Drugs Market: Availability of Patient Assistance Programs

The endometriosis drugs market is dominated by high-cost hormone-based therapeutics, which is a major concern for patients. Thus, companies such as AbbVie and Bayer are providing patient-assistance programs to reduce the cost burden on patients. The availability of patient assistance programs for high-cost branded drugs will increase patient adherence to such drugs, which will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the availability of patient-assistance programs, other factors such as the robust pipeline, and the strategic alliances between vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the endometriosis drugs market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Endometriosis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global endometriosis drugs market by product (hormone therapy, and analgesics) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the endometriosis drugs market share in North America is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of endometriosis, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of hormone therapies for the treatment of endometriosis in the region.

