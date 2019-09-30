Turkey E-learning Market is Expected to Reach Over USD 200 Million by the Year Ending 2023: According to Market Research Report by Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The increase in the total number of schools and the decreasing teacher to pupil ratio has awakened the need for digital education in Turkey .

. Government Initiatives such as Turkey's Ambitious Vision of 2023 has helped to boost the ICT infrastructure of Turkey hence helping the population of Turkey to have a better reach to internet and digitization. According to the Government, the most important specialty of new education models is to remove the concept of class and develop a society educational environment and have similar specialties in all the educational establishments such as school, universities, and education units of the enterprise.

The total increase in the number of foreign players entering the Turkey E-learning market will provide an opportunity to witness innovative technology services and quality content in the E-learning hemisphere. The technology services are expected to grow at a forecasted CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2023. On the other hand, content service is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecasted period of 2019-2023.

Development of Technology Infrastructure within Turkey: The E-learning space in Turkey is expected to see new developments in the field of computer technology as they are able to realize radical changes in education process, which is hunger for all kinds of reforms and technological developments. In other words, new technologies produce very suitable solution possibilities for chronic problems of the education systems. One of the prominent factors which are further estimated to support future growth is the anticipation of rapid increase in the number of internet users in the country. The growing internet penetration in the country is one of the major sources of expanding customer base for the players operating in Turkey E-learning industry. The total number of internet users is expected to reach to 56.0 million by 2019.

Mergers and Acquisitions in the future: The country will benefit from major foreign players investing in the sector by establishing a partnership with a local or domestic player. The increase in the number of tie ups between the E-learning providers and universities will increase the scope for access to E-learning. The need for advanced technologies such as augmented reality and quality content will drive the market towards improvement in terms offerings in the market.

Strong Government Initiatives: As a part of government initiatives such as Vision 2023 Turkey and the development of Turkey ICT sector overall will collectively aid in providing necessary infrastructure for delivering good quality online content. The FATIH Project initiative of the Turkey government has helped inculcate internet as a part of school infrastructure. One of the goals of the project is to set up smart boards (interactive white boards) and increase internet infrastructure-readiness therefore, creating a positive impact on market revenues in the near future.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Turkey E-Learning Technology and Content Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Demand for M-Learning and Higher Use of Videos and Animation to Foster Market Growth" believe that Turkey E-learning Industry is projected to register a positive CAGR of 10.8% in terms of revenues during the forecasted period 2019-2023. Increasing number of internet users, rising government efforts to grow E-learning in Turkey, adoption of modern technology by the learners, and growing use of Learning Management Systems (LMS) by the corporate sector to integrate their process are expected to drive Turkey E-learning industry in the near future.

Key Segments Covered:

By Content Services and Technology Services

By Type of Content



Open Courseware





Multimedia





Online Tests





Others such as uploading existing content



By Content Format



Video





Audio





Text



By Source of Learning



MOOC's





E-Books





M-learning





Gamification



By Type of Technology



LMS





Smart Class





Smart Authoring Tools

By Type of End Users

Schools



Universities



Corporates



Others (Business-to-consumer end users)

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period- 2019-2023

Key Target Audience

Schools (K-12)

Ed Tech Companies

Universities

LMS providers

Vocational Education Institutes

Test Prep Tutoring Companies

Education Ministry

Companies Covered

Enocta

Einstein

Blackboard

Infinity Teknoloji

Moodle

Idea E-learning Solutions

Canvas

GLOBED

Udemy

Respongo

Bilgi Kurdu

iSpring

Advancity

Key Segments Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Turkey E-learning Market Introduction

Turkey E-learning Market Value Chain Analysis

ICT Programs in Turkey

Turkey E-learning Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

Turkey E-learning Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

Trends and Developments in Turkey E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Issues and Challenges in Turkey E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Regulatory Framework in Turkey E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Vendor Selection Process in Turkey E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market Decision Making Process in Turkey E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market SWOT Analysis for Turkey E-Learning Market

Competitive Landscape of Turkey E-learning Market

Turkey E-learning Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

Reasons to Invest in Turkey E-learning Market

E-learning Market Customer Profiling of Turkey E-learning Market

Analyst Recommendations for Turkey E-Learning Market

