The "Ukraine Wind Power Market: Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report offers an incisive and reliable overview of the wind sector of the country.

By the end of 2009 cumulative installed wind capacity in the country was insignificant, but grew up to 551 MW in 2015. The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 125 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Ukrainian wind market. With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision-making process.

As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for the wind industry, the time for taking revisions during 2018 is limited. Significant progress achieved in wind power sector development has made Ukraine an undoubted industry leader among the CIS countries by the end of February 2014. After that political turmoil in Ukraine changed the picture in the CIS region and more complex overview of the wind power sector in the country is necessary. The fast-changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Overview of the Ukrainian political and economic environment

Wind resource potential in Ukraine

Financial Model and Analysis of 50 MW Wind Power Plant investment in Ukraine (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, etc.)

Over 55 charts, tables, and maps

Overview of Ukrainian wind market development 2007 2027

Grid-connected wind power installations for 2018

Future market trends and planned wind projects for 2018 2027

Market prices of fully permitted and operational wind projects

Ukrainian legal and energy regulatory framework for renewable projects

Key companies and competitive landscape in the wind sector

Review of most relevant financing and supporting incentives

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Key Topics Covered

FOREWORD

1 METHODOLOGY AND LIMITATIONS

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Limitations

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Historical and Current Development Overview of Wind Power Market in Ukraine

2.2 Ukraine Wind Resource Potential

2.3 Key Stakeholders Affecting Wind Power Market Development in Ukraine

2.4 Market Drivers and Constraints

2.5 Key Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Ukraine

2.6 Market Forecast Summary

3 UKRAINE POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. PEST ANALYSIS

3.1 Basic Country Data

3.2 Political Climate and Ruling Party

3.3 GDP and Economic Growth

3.4 Taxes

3.4.1 VAT

3.4.2 Income and Corporate Taxes

4 COMMONWEALTH INDEPENDENT STATES (CIS) AND CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) POWER MARKET

4.1 General Electricity Market Information

4.2 Wind Power in Energy Sector

4.3 Single Electricity Market of the European Union

4.4 CIS States Common Electricity Market (CIS CEM)

4.5 Electricity Market Concept of Eurasian Economic Union

5 COMMONWEALTH INDEPENDENT STATES (CIS) WIND POWER MARKET

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Cumulative (CAGR) Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

5.3 Annual Installed NEW Wind Power Capacity

5.4 Future Development Trends

6 UKRAINE POWER MARKET

6.1 Electricity Transmission and Distribution

6.2 Electricity Consumption and Generation

6.3 Electricity Imports and Exports

6.4 Electricity Prices for Business and Households

6.5 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Targets

7 UKRAINE WIND POWER MARKET

7.1 Why Invest in Wind Power in Ukraine?

7.2 Ukraine Wind Resource Potential

7.3 Licensing Period Duration

7.4 Regional Substation Capacities for Wind Power Projects in Ukraine

7.5 Overview of Wind Power Market in Ukraine

7.6 Market Structure Analysis

7.7 Investment Trends and Development Roadmap

7.8 Competitive Environment in Wind Power Market

7.9 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Wind Power Market

7.10 Cumulative (CAGR) Installed Wind Power Capacity and Revenue

7.11 Annual Installed Wind Power Capacity

7.12 Market Prices for Wind Power Projects in Ukraine in Development, Ready to Build and Operational (Grid Connected) Condition

7.13 Key Cost Structure Elements of Wind Power Plant in Ukraine

7.14 Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for Wind Power in Ukraine

7.15 Key Wind Power Projects in Ukraine Under Development

7.16 Mergers and Acquisitions

8 DRIVERS AND CONSTRAINTS OF WIND POWER MARKET IN UKRAINE. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Drivers Explained

8.3 Market Constraints

8.4 Market Constraints Explained

8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF WIND POWER MARKET IN UKRAINE

9.1 Financing Options of Wind Power Projects in Ukraine

9.1.1 Ukraine Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (USELF)

9.1.2 Ukraine Energy Efficiency Programme (UKEEP)

9.2 Financial Model and Analysis of 50 MW Wind Power Plant investment in Ukraine (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, ETC.)

10 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

10.1 Wind Power Technology Overview

10.2 Technology Trends

11 CIS COUNTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

11.1 RES Regulations and Directives of the European Union (EU) affecting CIS countries

11.1.1 Precedent EU Regulations

11.1.2 EU 2030 Framework for Climate and Energy Policies

11.1.3 EU Energy Roadmap 2050

11.2 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Strategy for CIS Countries Developed by UN ECE

11.2.1 Development of Educational Activity and Personnel Training

11.3 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Mandatory Targets for CIS Countries

12 UKRAINE RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES (RES) LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

12.1 Main Laws and Regulations

12.2 Support Schemes

12.3 Key Recent and Pending Changes in Renewable Energy Law in Ukraine

12.4 Zoning, Planning and Construction Related Authorizations

12.5 Environmental Related Authorizations

12.5.1 Natura 2000 Network

12.5.2 Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)

12.6 Energy Law Authorizations

12.6.1 Power Generation Licensing

12.6.2 Grid Interconnection and Quota Limitations

12.6.3 Power Off-Take and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)

12.6.4 Green Tariff (Feed-in Tariff)

12.6.5 Green Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Certificates (Guarantees of Origin)

12.7 Additional Incentives for Wind Power Projects in Ukraine

12.8 Future Market Pricing Mechanisms

13 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AFFECTING WIND POWER MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE

13.1 Government Stakeholders

13.2 Non-Government Stakeholders

13.3 Electricity Generation, Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

14 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

