GlobeX Data S.A.: GlobeX Data Announces Release of Nationwide Sales And Sales Quota From Telcel For DigitalSafe

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CSE:SWIS)(CSE:SWIS.WT) is pleased to announce a major progress in its training of sales employees and distributors of América Móvil's Telcel mobile operator in Mexico City and of sales targets and quotas for the coming months in Mexico.

As announced in the Company's September 17th press release in regards to the training of 900 sales employees of Telcel's Region 9 Mexico City area only, the Company is pleased to confirm that the training is going according to plan and should be complete by the end of October 2019.

In addition, the Company has had high level discussions with Telcel's senior executives and the meetings have resulted in extremely positive results. One of the initiatives has been the approval of sales quotas imposed on Telcel's Region 9 corporate department, comprising of Mexico City's Metropolitan Area comprising of over 21 million people.

Telcel has also confirmed that as of September 27th, commercial release and training authorization for Region 1 to 8 was released This means that DigitalSafe can now be sold nationally in Mexico through Telcel. The training of Region 1 through 8 sales executives is planned to start on October 4th and last until the end of October. Additionally, Telcel Distributors will be able to start selling DigitalSafe to their consumer and business clients after training has been completed. The Company anticipates training to be completed before November 30th and sales to start no later than January 2020.

The Company anticipates more aggressive roll outs throughout Mexico through Telcel's corporate consumer sales force and distributors nationwide in Mexico. Additionally, Telcel is has organized several marketing events to promote DigitalSafe as a leading security application, and it will continue to do so in phases, including putting DigitalSafe in its corporate products site and general telcel.com site.

Telcel is a Mexican wireless telecommunications company, owned by América Móvil. Founded in 1989 and based in Mexico City, Telcel is the leading provider of wireless communications services in Mexico.

"We are very happy with the decision of Telcel's executives and the roll out plan for 2019/2020. We expect growing sales starting with the first corporate clients boarding in Q4 2019 and the continuation of this effort in 2020 and beyong. We expect Telcel's distributors to start sales aggressively in Q1 2020 as we have received very positive feedback from them. There is a large need for security services such as DigitalSafe. There is no unified solution offering the range of features, and level of security and privacy that DigitalSafe offers, and we are very happy to fill that void in Mexico." said Alain Ghiai, founder and CEO of GlobeX.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. in partnership with its Swiss partner GlobeX Data S.A., distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted software and cybersecurity and privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The solutions consist of Swiss hosted secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communications namely DigitalSafe https://www.digitalsafe.com and PrivaTalk https://www.privatalk.com. GlobeX sells its products through distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. All of GlobeX's servers are hosted in highly secure data centers in Switzerland. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit our website at https://www.globexdatagroup.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CONTACT:

Alain Ghiai

CEO

+1.604.558.5164

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

SOURCE: GlobeX Data S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561454/GlobeX-Data-Announces-Release-of-Nationwide-Sales-And-Sales-Quota-From-Telcel-For-DigitalSafe