DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous ICHOR Coal N.V.: Ichor Coal N.V. announces Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares 30-Sep-2019 / 16:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ichor Coal N.V.: Ichor Coal N.V. announces Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares* Ichor Coal N.V. announces the conclusion of a binding agreement to dispose of its entire 45.18% shareholding in Mbuyelo Coal (Pty) Ltd at a purchase consideration of EUR 95m in cash to Africa Coal Partners Limited, an investment holding company set up and managed by Duet Group Holdings Limited. The management board and the supervisory board unanimously support the disposal of the Mbuyelo shares as announced today. The sale is still subject to a number of conditions precedent as is customary to a transaction of this nature. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur on or before 31 January 2020. This announcement contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Ichor Coal N.V. The management (board) Language: English Company: Ichor Coal N.V. 2 Bruton Road Block C Nicol Main Office Park Bryanston 2191, South Africa Telefon: +27 (11) 268 11 00 Fax: +27 (11) 268 03 78 E-Mail: info@ichorcoal.com Internet: www.ichorcoal.com ISIN: NL0010022307 WKN: A1JQEX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart 30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ICHOR Coal N.V. 30 Jellicoe Avenue Rosebank South Africa Phone: +27 (11) 268 1100 E-mail: johan.myburgh@ichorcoal.com Internet: www.ichorcoal.de ISIN: NL0010022307 WKN: A1JQEX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 882729 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 882729 30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)