The "Cinema Industry Research Central Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The financial crisis and demands of digitisation created big challenges for Central European cinema markets but admissions and box office have been growing strongly since 2015. Recent consolidation has left some of these markets short of competition, meaning new entrants cannot be ruled out.

This report looks at the current industry landscape and the main players, and offers forecasts for the next five years.

Companies Mentioned

Cinemax

CineStar

Cineworld

Helios

Vue

Key Topics Covered

1. Czech Republic

Films

Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

Forecasts

2. Hungary

Films and Distribution

Companies

Cineworld

Forecasts

3. Poland

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Forecasts

4. Romania

Films

Distribution

Cinemas

Forecasts

5. Slovakia

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Forecasts

