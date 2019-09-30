Effective October 1st 2019, Nasdaq Clearing will change the reference rate applied to EUR cash contributions related to margin requirements from EONIA to ESTER (€STR). The Nasdaq Deposit Rate that applies to cash contribution related to margin requirement will after the change be as follows: EUR - ESTR -17bp As €STR first official publish date is October 2nd, the rate for October 2nd will also be applied as rate for 1st October. Current rates can be found on the NASDAQ CMS Web. For further information, please contact Clearing & Collateral Management team Email: Clearing@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6880