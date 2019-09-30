The Swiss Federal Council intends to increase competition in the solar sector and set fixed tariffs for large PV projects using tenders. The electricity market will be fully opened up in a move industry association Swissolar says will discriminate against PV and threaten the rapid expansion of renewables.From pv magazine Germany. The Swiss Federal Council has announced it intends to liberalize its electricity market and improve renewable energy incentives. The federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications will prepare a bill to amend the Energy Act and submit it to ...

