The "Western Balkans Wind Power Market Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report offers an incisive and reliable overview of the wind energy sector of Western Balkans countries for the period 2018-2027.

The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly increasing. Small wind market segment for turbines below 500 KW in many countries is not developed and forecasted to score significant growth in the near future.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, risks, current issues, and future prospects. You will find 300 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Western Balkans countries wind market.

With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors, manufacturers and service providers in their decision making process.

As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for the wind industry, the time for taking the right decisions during 2018 and the next few years is limited. A fast-changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Wind resource potential in Western Balkans countries

Historical market data provided from 2000 to 2017 and forecasts until 2027

Overview of Western Balkans wind energy market development 2007-2027 by countries

Development scenario of Western Balkans countries wind power sector until 2027

Major active and upcoming wind power plants in Western Balkans countries

Attractiveness indices for wind energy investments in Western Balkans countries

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Overview of Western Balkans legal and regulatory framework for RES generation by countries

Competitive Landscape, Project developers and Investors in Western Balkans countries

EPC O&M providers, Equipment manufacturers and Consultants in Western Balkans countries

Key organizations and stakeholders affecting the development of the wind sector by countries

Comprehensive review of smart grid development in Western Balkans countries

Investment potential and opportunities

Subscription: Included in the report price is a subscription for a 1 year period with 4 quarterly updates.

All the Western Balkan countries have committed to increasing their share of renewable energy by 2020 to reach between 25 and 40 percent of their energy mix, as part of their obligations under the Energy Community Treaty. Western Balkan countries are planning to build nearly 3,000 MW of new coal power plants.

The construction cost of these power plants could exceed EUR 5 billion. This is in conflict with the Paris Agreement's aim of limiting the average global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and in contrast with the situation in the EU, where most countries are giving up building new coal plants and seven EU states are already coal-free. Germany announced at the end of this month plans to end its reliance on coal power plants by 2038.

What is the Current Power Market Situation in Western Balkans?

Total installed power generation capacity in the Western Balkans region at the end of 2018 is 17,867 MW. According to energy experts, many of the power generation facilities in this region are outdated and too centralized to be efficient. The Western Balkans constitute one-quarter of total energy consumption in the European Union according to Eurostat data. Final energy consumption may grow by about 25% over the period up to 2030. Western Balkan countries have CO2 emissions three times the European Union average.

Despite serious political support from the governments of the most Western Balkan countries to coal power, we have observed since 2016 delay in investment intentions for some of the announced coal power plant projects. However, solar and wind power projects need less realization and building time and investment cost than new coal power facilities, and their electricity generation cost is very close to those of coal power ones.

Furthermore, Western Balkan countries, which plan to join the European Union (EU) will have to pay penalties for CO2 emissions from coal power plants. Political leaders of Western Balkan countries already think about how to increase energy efficiency and to install more renewable energy capacity in order to diminish their coal dependency.

Wind Power in Western Balkans

Wind power plant developments in the Western Balkan countries are still limited and in early development phase. The whole region is characterized by a huge untapped wind generation potential. Although the wind speed is not as fast as that of northern Europe, the Western Balkans offers many very feasible sites for wind generation. Particularly in the many higher mountainous regions, that have higher altitudes and faster and more consistent wind speeds.

According to the report Western Balkans Wind Power Market Outlook 2018-2027 the number of wind power plant projects is quickly increasing. Albania's government targets to have 70 MW of wind power capacity by 2020. Cibuk 1 Wind farm is a utility-scale onshore wind farm under development in Serbia. Due for completion in 2019, the 158 megawatt (MW) capacity Cibuk 1 wind farm will be the largest utility-scale commercial wind project in Serbia and the Western Balkans.

Construction of one large scale wind project in Croatia has been started in the second half of 2018. The 156-MW wind farm, consisting of 39 wind turbines with a 4-MW capacity each, shall be built by the Chinese company Norinco International and will spread over 45 sq. km. territory. The project was supported by both the Croatian and the Chinese government.

Conclusions

Our observations have shown that the Western Balkans region has a vast potential for solar and wind energy projects development while currently only a small share of that potential has been deployed. The region has a significant transformation potential towards a low carbon energy system. To overcome the future gap between energy supply and demand, as well as taking into consideration the risks from global climate change, a lot of attention should orient to renewable energy sources (RES) in the Western Balkans countries.

Western Balkan countries are the new found hotspot for solar and wind energy investments amongst European countries. The maturing Western European and Central European markets allowed investors to look for new opportunities in the Western Balkans region.

Key Topics Covered

FOREWORD

1. METHODOLOGY

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Limitations

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

3.1. RES Regulations and Directives of the European Union (EU) affecting Western Balkan countries

3.1.1. Precedent regulations

3.1.2. EU 2030 Framework for climate and energy policies

3.1.3. EU Energy Roadmap 2050

3.1.4. TWENTIES Project

3.1.5. European Technology Platform for Wind Energy (TPWind)

3.1.6. SET Plan

3.2. NATURA 2000 Network

3.3. Energy Community (EC) Treaty

3.4. Renewable energy mandatory targets for EU member states from Western Balkan countries

4. WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES ENERGY MARKET

4.1. General electricity market information

5. WORLD WIND ENERGY MARKET

6. EUROPEAN WIND ENERGY MARKET

7. WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES WIND RESOURCE POTENTIAL AND MAPPING

8. WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES WIND ENERGY MARKET

8.1. Market overview

8.2. Country attractiveness index for wind energy investments

9. COUNTRY PROFILES

9.1. Albania

9.1.1. Albania Wind Energy Market Overview

9.1.2. Renewable Energy Incentives and Generation Capacity Mandatory Target

9.1.3. Major deals, M&A activity, major planned, development, and operating wind projects

9.1.4. RES Legal and Regulatory Framework

9.1.5. Key Stakeholders, Organizations and Institutions

9.2. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9.3. Bulgaria

9.4. Croatia

9.5. Greece

9.6. Kosovo

9.7. Macedonia

9.8. Montenegro

9.9. Romania

9.10. Serbia

9.11. Slovenia

9.12. Turkey

10. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF SUPPORT SCHEMES IN WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES. FEED-IN TARIFFS AND GREEN CERTIFICATES

11. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF MANDATORY CAPACITY GENERATION TARGETS IN WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES

12. ELECTRICITY GRID NETWORK IN WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES

12.1. Transmission System Operators (TSO's)

12.2. Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

12.3. Grid connection constraints

13. SMART GRID DEVELOPMENT IN WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES

13.1. Smart Grid and Super Smart Grid Concept

13.2. Smart grids development in the Western Balkan countries

14. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE. PROJECT DEVELOPERS AND INVESTORS IN WESTERN BALKANS WIND ENERGY MARKET

15. EPC AND O&M PROVIDERS, EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS AND CONSULTANTS IN WESTERN BALKANS WIND ENERGY MARKET

16. SWOT ANALYSIS OF WESTERN BALKANS WIND ENERGY MARKET

17. RISKS ABOUT WIND INVESTMENTS IN WESTERN BALKAN COUNTRIES

17.1. Risks Associated with the Wind Energy Industry in Western Balkan countries

17.1.1. Regulatory Risk

17.1.2. Competition within the Wind Energy Industry

17.1.3. Public Attitudes towards Wind Energy Projects

17.1.4. Emerging Market Risk

17.1.5. Insurance Risk

17.1.6. Force Majeure Risk

17.2. Risks Associated with the Investor's Finance Arrangements

17.2.1. Asset Sale Risk

17.2.2. Borrowing Risk

17.2.3. Foreign Exchange Risk

17.3. Risks Associated with the Development of Wind Energy Plants

17.3.1. Variability in the Source of Wind Energy

17.3.2. Development of the Project and Construction Risk

17.3.3. Capital Cost Risk

17.3.4. Permits

17.3.5. Land Options

17.3.6. Construction

17.3.7. Dependency on Suppliers

17.3.8. Technology Risk

17.3.9. Operation and Maintenance Risk

17.3.10. Market Price of Electricity

18. INVESTMENT TRENDS, POTENTIAL, AND OPPORTUNITIES IN WESTERN BALKANS WIND ENERGY MARKET

19. CONCLUSIONS

