Titan IC's Regular Expression Processor (RXP) Selected as Embedded Acceleration Engine for Next Generation of Software Programmable SmartNICs and Controllers

Titan IC, the experts in accelerated search, today announced that its cutting-edge hardware Regular eXpression Processor (RXP), has been selected to accelerate complex searches and pattern detection of the Mellanox BlueField-2 I/O Processing Unit (IPU) that empowers the next generation of secure cloud SmartNIC and Controller solutions.

Titan IC RXP hardware search acceleration engine enables very high-speed search across a wide range of applications including security, cloud database acceleration, Natural Language Processing (NLP), edge computing and computational storage.

For the cyber security market, the BlueField-2 with embedded RXP engine can accelerate IDS/IPS applications such asthe newest Snort 3.0 (Snort++) software from Cisco, Web Application Firewalls (WAF) and network-based application recognition (NBAR) programs. As a tightly integrated part of BlueField-2, RXP enables better detection and blocking of malicious activities in real time to help prevent attacks from spreading further.

Commenting on the decision to license RXP technology, Shlomit Weiss, senior vice president of Silicon Engineering at Mellanox explained, "BlueField-2 has been designed as an IPU for the most demanding workloads in the cloud or at the network edge. In order to provide superior search acceleration, we chose to add the innovative RXP from Titan IC to our IPUs because of its massively parallel RegEx processing capabilities and performance benefits."

Noel McKenna, CEO of Titan IC commented, "We are delighted that RXP has been selected by Mellanox to accelerate complex search on the BlueField-2 IPU. By offloading compute-intensive searching, RXP frees up CPU cores, delivering unprecedented levels of performance for those building highly secure, efficient compute and storage infrastructures."

Titan IC will be exhibiting at ArmTechCon, October 8-10, 2019, Booth #1037, San Jose Convention Center, CA.

Learn more at: RXP for ASIC/SoC

Learn more on BlueField-2 IPUs and Programmable SmartNICs

About Titan IC

Titan IC is an innovative technology company leading the way in delivering accelerated search and analytics within high-speed networks and big data worldwide. The company's core technology, RXP, is regarded as the industry-standard for high-speed complex pattern matching, real-time Internet traffic inspection and the detection of strings, keywords and malware using regular expressions (RegEx). Licensed internationally for ASIC, SoC and FPGA designs, RXP can be found in the products of many leading vendors within the semiconductor, cybersecurity, government and data analytics markets.

As a highly sophisticated hardware engine, RXP technology offloads RegEx processing, freeing up CPU cores and delivering faster throughput and increased efficiency for its customers. Its unique ability to handle combinations of high throughput, rule depth and complexity make it the perfect solution for a wide range of applications such as intrusion detection, deep packet inspection, SmartNIC, lawful interception, logfile analytics, in-storage search and many more. Learn more at http://titan-ic.com.

----ends-----

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005416/en/

Contacts:

Media

Gillian McDowell

+44 (0)28 90 453512

g.mcdowell@titan-ic.com

Europe and Asia

Noel McKenna

n.mckenna@titan-ic.com

+44 7712 582199

United States

John Bromhead

j.bromhead@titan-ic.com

+1-858-642-2501