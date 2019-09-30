The "Revitalising the Yoghurt Market in Western Europe: Case Study Danone" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Revitalising the Yoghurt Market in Western Europe: Case Study Danone global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands.

Yoghurt is facing maturity in Western Europe, where dairy sales are falling. Changing demographics and growing competition from plant-based dairy products are exacerbating this decline. To reverse this trend, producers will need to re-establish brands within yoghurt, ensuring relevance in the minds of consumers. At the same time, creating new categories to bring new consumers to the table offers a way forward.

It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction A Playbook for Europe Conclusions Industry Forecast Model

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5ipxk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005606/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900