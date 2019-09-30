Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041 NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the subscription by ESMO Corporation of 10 out of 20 bonds repayable in cash and/or into new and/or existing shares (ORNANE, the "Bonds") for an amount of €10 million. The subscription to the 10 remaining Bonds and payment of the corresponding €10 million are expected in the coming weeks.

All 20 Bonds subscribed by the South-Korean company will be assimilated and governed by the same terms and conditions.

All information relating to the terms and conditions of the operation is set out in the press release of 28 June 2019 and in the documentation of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting of 6 September.

As indicated in the previous press releases, the proceeds from the issuance of the Bonds will mainly be used to strengthen R&D activities in order to improve autonomous driving systems developed by NAVYA. They will also contribute to the commercial roll-out of the Company.

On this occasion, Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA stated: I would like to thank our partner ESMO Corporation for its trust and I am pleased that this private placement has been completed in order to strengthen R&D activities in the aim of improving the autonomous driving systems developed by NAVYA ».

Upon conversion of the 20 Bonds, ESMO Corporation will become the second largest shareholder of NAVYA, holding approximately 20% of the Company's share capital.

Shareholding structure of NAVYA as at 30 September 2019

based on 29,210,315 shares and voting rights Pre-conversion of Bonds Post-conversion of Bonds Shareholders Number of shares % of capital Number of shares % of capital Robolution Capital 10,892,410 37.6% 10,892,410 30.1% ESMO Corporation 7,272,727 20.1% Valeo 3,888,645 13.4% 3,888,645 10.7% Keomotion 3,274,360 11.3% 3,274,360 9.0% Others 10,906,868 37.7% 10,906,868 30.1% TOTAL 28,962,283 100.0% 36,235,010 100.0%

About ESMO Corporation

ESMO Corporation has been specializing and producing wiring harnesses for internal combustion engine since its establishment in 1994. In recent years, ESMO Corporation is focusing on diversifying its business, producing wiring harnesses for Electric Vehicles and lithium battery technology to add value to the business. ESMO Corporation is a South Korean company listed on the regulated market in Seoul (market capitalization of c. €360m, ISIN code: 073070:KS, KOSDAQ).

For more information, visit: http://esmo.co.kr/

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With more than 290 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and more than 130 units have been sold as of 30 June 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The AUTONOM TRACT, whose first road tests will start shortly, is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

