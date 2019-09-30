Anzeige
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 30

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited112.43GG00B90J5Z9527th September 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 30th September 2019


