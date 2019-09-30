Resignation of JSC Olainfarm member of the Management Board

JSC Olainfarm has received the letter of resignation from Veranika Dubitskaya whereby she steps down from her duties as a member of the Management Board as of 30 September 2019. JSC Olainfarm Management Board continues its work with five board members.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.