Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2019

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises 38,614,178 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 38,614,178.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
Brandon Hill Capital (Broker)
Jonathan Evans
+44-20-3463-5000
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com


