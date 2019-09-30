RIGHTMOVE PLC - Completion of Acquisition

30 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Acquisition of Van Mildert Landlord and Tenant Protection Limited ('Van Mildert')

by Rightmove Group Limited ('Rightmove')





Further to the announcement of Rightmove's acquisition of Van Mildert on 26 July 2019, we have now received FCA approval for the change of control and are pleased to confirm that the acquisition has completed today.

Contacts

Rightmove plc press office

Amy Murphy

0207 087 0605

amy.murphy@rightmove.co.uk