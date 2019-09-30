Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2019

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
30.09.2019 | 18:01
(112 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Completion of Acquisition

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Acquisition of Van Mildert Landlord and Tenant Protection Limited ('Van Mildert')

by Rightmove Group Limited ('Rightmove')

Further to the announcement of Rightmove's acquisition of Van Mildert on 26 July 2019, we have now received FCA approval for the change of control and are pleased to confirm that the acquisition has completed today.

Contacts

Rightmove plc press office

Amy Murphy

0207 087 0605

amy.murphy@rightmove.co.uk


