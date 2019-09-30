RIGHTMOVE PLC - Completion of Acquisition
30 September 2019
Rightmove plc
Acquisition of Van Mildert Landlord and Tenant Protection Limited ('Van Mildert')
by Rightmove Group Limited ('Rightmove')
Further to the announcement of Rightmove's acquisition of Van Mildert on 26 July 2019, we have now received FCA approval for the change of control and are pleased to confirm that the acquisition has completed today.
