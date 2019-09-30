According to a report from Powering Peace, UN missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo may save much of their tight budgets by simply resorting to off-grid solar for powering their operations, instead of using polluting and costly diesel generators. According to the organization's experts, adding a 200 kW solar system with 200 kW/450 kWh of storage would reduce diesel consumption by 80% and allow 10-year savings of nearly US$2.6 million.Off-grid solar and renewables may help the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo improve its electricity supply, while ...

