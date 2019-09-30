Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 Ticker-Symbol: 3GH 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
17:32 Uhr
36,360 Euro
-0,280
-0,76 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA36,360-0,76 %