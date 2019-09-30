Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
27.09.19
11:03 Uhr
22,070 Euro
+0,190
+0,87 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,730
21,920
19:00
21,770
21,820
18:23
30.09.2019 | 18:16
(99 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Kai Wärn to become Chairman of the Board of Electrolux Professional AB

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AB Electrolux ("Electrolux") today announced the appointment of Kai Wärn as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional AB ("Electrolux Professional"), the company intended to be distributed to AB Electrolux shareholders in 2020.

As previously announced, Electrolux Professional is intended to be distributed to the shareholders of Electrolux and listed during the first half of 2020, subject to shareholder approval. As a step in the preparations for the distribution and intended listing, Electrolux has appointed Kai Wärn as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux Professional.

Kai Wärn is President and CEO of Husqvarna AB. He is also a board member of Husqvarna AB and AB Electrolux. He has a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

"Kai Wärn is an excellent business leader with diversified industrial experience and a global perspective who can support Electrolux Professional reaching its full potential as a stand-alone company," said Staffan Bohman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux.

Electrolux Professional will remain a fully-owned subsidiary of Electrolux until the intended distribution and listing.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/kai-warn-to-become-chairman-of-the-board-of-electrolux-professional-ab,c2921759

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2921759/1116053.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire