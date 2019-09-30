Parrish Healthcare: Parrish Medical Center Primary Stroke Center Re-certified by The Joint Commission

SPACE COAST, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Parrish Medical Center (PMC) has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association's Heart-Check mark for primary stroke care.

PMC's recertification as a Primary Stroke Center extends its first-in-Brevard County achievement for area patients endangered by stroke's potentially debilitating effects.

"Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Parrish Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients."

"We congratulate Parrish Medical Center for this outstanding achievement," says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Heart/Stroke Association. "This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients."

Stroke is a leading cause of death in Florida. Growing research shows, however, that stroke patients' outcomes can be significantly improved when they receive treatment from an organized stroke system of care.

"The Joint Commission established the Primary Stroke Center program to set a care standard to protect and saves lives," said George Mikitarian, PMC president & CEO. "Meeting that standard takes tremendous commitment, resources, and work, but we have long dedicated ourselves to providing the highest levels of patient safety, clinical quality, and healing patient experiences on behalf of the people and communities we serve."

"This Joint Commission's Gold Seal affirmation of PMC's quality stroke care means that patients and families can have confidence in the objective measurement, accomplishment, and results, of PMC's treatment program," Mikitarian added.

In 2010, PMC became the first hospital in Florida to participate in the Mayo Clinic telestroke program. Via a remote presence robot that stands five feet tall, neurologists at Mayo Clinic's Comprehensive Stroke Center in Jacksonville can remotely evaluate acute stroke patients and assist with diagnosis and treatment.

Quick administration of a drug called tPA to dissolve a stroke-causing blood clot and restore blood flow is part of The Joint Commission's standards followed by PMC, said Gregory P. Cuculino, MD, FACEP, emergency department medical director.

"In many cases the drug results in the patient having minimal or no neurological damage from the stroke," said Dr. Cuculino, "It's one aspect of our approach to stroke care, which includes prevention, treatment and rehabilitation while always working as a team."

Hospitals began to apply voluntarily for PSC certification from the Joint Commission in 2003 in response to proposed organized stroke system of care by the Brain Attack Coalition in 2000. The proposed stroke system of care promotes EMS routing acute patients to Primary Stroke Centers (PSCs), and Comprehensive Stroke Centers able to provide proven stroke care reliably and rapidly.

In 2004 PMC became the first health system in Brevard and third in the state of Florida to earn The Joint Commission's PSC certification. And, every two years since 2004, The Joint Commission has evaluated and recertified PMC's PSC. The most recent evaluation, in 2019, resulted in the latest recertification.

Effective July 1, 2019, Senate Bill 1460 mandates hospitals to be stroke certified by a nationally recognized certifying organization that is approved by AHCA by July 1, 2021. The Joint Commission PSC certification meets this requirement.

# # #

About Parrish Medical Center |Parrish Healthcare

Parrish Medical Center (PMC), a Parrish Healthcare integrated care partner, is located at 951 N. Washington Ave., Titusville, Florida. The 210-bed, not-for-profit acute care public medical center has been serving Brevard County for nearly 60 years. PMC is the first in the nation to be Integrated Care certified by The Joint Commission and is nationally recognized as One of America's Finest Healing Environments®. PMC has earned top patient safety rankings from The SafeCare Group and The Leapfrog Group . The Joint Commission consistently named PMC as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures, recognizing PMC for "exemplary performance in using evidence-based clinical processes that are shown to improve care." For more information, visit www.parrishmed.com.

About The Joint Commission:

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association:

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke- America's No. 1 and No. 4 killers. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1- 800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE: Parrish Healthcare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561460/Parrish-Medical-Center-Primary-Stroke-Center-Re-certified-by-The-Joint-Commission