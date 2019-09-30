Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2019

WKN: A2DTBE ISIN: FR0013258589 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
15:34 Uhr
0,886 Euro
-0,149
-14,40 %
30.09.2019 | 18:42
ANTALIS: Availability of the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 30 September 2019

Availability of the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

Antalis' half-year financial report as of 30 June 2019 (French version) has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 30 September 2019.

The report is available on the Antalis website at:

https://www.antalis.com/en/finance/regulated-information/financial-reports

About Antalis


Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2018, the Group reported sales of €2.3 billion and employed 5,200 people serving over 120,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 115 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 12,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.3 million tons of paper in 2018.

Analysts & Investors Contact
Steve McCue
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com

Media Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2019 Actusnews Wire