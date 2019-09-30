Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 Ticker-Symbol: 2X1 
Stuttgart
30.09.19
16:08 Uhr
7,830 Euro
-0,100
-1,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABIVAX SA7,830-1,26 %