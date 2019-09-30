TradingFXVPS Brings Ultra-low Latency Forex VPS To Retail Institutional Traders

Instant support and high uptime are the most important qualities that businesses look for in a hosting provider they wish to sign up for. Singapore based hosting company is bringing an ultra-low latency service aimed at helping retail institutional traders who's relied on forex vps.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Virtual private server, is the most important tool that comes in handy for all Forex traders, especially those who rely on automated services to run their trades. It is a special server that operates independently even though it is housed on one machine together with other private servers. For traders who are looking for a platform offering effective solutions that boost order execution speed, TradingFXVPS offers virtual and dedicated servers with ultra low latency connectivity and is serving trading firms, investment banks as well individual algorithmic traders.

For latency critical strategies it offers HFT Virtual and Dedicated Servers. These servers are specially designed without any negotiation, to achieve an extremely fast environment for trading applications. Servers are connected to HFT network which offers a less than 300 nanosecond routing latency. Through Hyper-V it enables the creation of true dedicated servers with full isolation between each Forex VPS allowing all trading server to gain access to pure dedicated resources.

"Our mission is to connect all traders with extremely low latency to their brokerage for the optimal trading condition. Our team not only focus on providing 24/7 excellent customer service support. We also ensure all servers are in top graded quality, secured with a multi-tier security system and establishing an undisrupted network with 99.9% uptime." explains the CEO and founder of the firm Ace Zhuo.

TradingFXVPS is a Singapore based hosting provider founded in the year 2014 who's known for providing premier customized VPS specifically built for traders. Another significant feature is guaranteed tech specs across all regions with dedicated resources, one is guaranteed to receive exactly the same amount of CPU time and RAM as advertised. This will protect customer's Forex VPS resources from other VPS users, so the terminals and EAs will always have available resources to operate stably and efficiently. The company offers five different locations for traders to select from including New York, London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Chicago (CME). More details about the company's services can be found at: https://www.tradingfxvps.com

