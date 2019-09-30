Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM 30-Sep-2019 / 17:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Result of AGM 30 September 2019 The Company announces that at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 020 7382 8417 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9795 ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: RAG TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 21832 EQS News ID: 882927 End of Announcement EQS News Service

