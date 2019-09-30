Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Mr. Richard Edgar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2019 the Alberta Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission each issued an order revoking their previously issued cease trade orders in respect of the securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation proposes to search for and acquire assets or a business. It is not specifically considering pursuing a company, asset or business in any specific business or industry sector, or in any particular geographical area, and anticipates reviewing companies, assets and businesses in a broad range of industry sectors and geographical areas.

