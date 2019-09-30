ZMG Constructions: ZMG Construction Corp. Awarded Major Building Renovation Contract

$7M Apartment Rehabilitation Contract includes ADA Accessibility Improvements

Since 2006, ZMG Construction Inc. provides residential/multi-family renovations and historic preservation services. For more than 10 years, the Florida-based small business has focused on producing superior work quality and excellent customer service, including in the areas of custom carpentry, internal and external painting, room and property expansions, and kitchen and bathroom remodels

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / ZMG Construction is proud to announce the recent closing of Praxis Apartments Major Rehabilitation in Deerfield Beach, FL. Richard Zahn Sr. (ZF Stock Trust Grantor - ZF Stock Trust owns ZMG), Jeffrey Pope (EVP - ZMG), Wendy Hipple (COO), Robbi Lacy (PM), Richard Zahn Jr (Super) and the executive team at ZMG announced today the award of a major residential apartment renovation construction contract in Deerfield Beach, FL. The one-year renovation project at Praxis of Deerfield Beach includes extensive internal and external apartment building improvements, the addition of a dog park, and major landscape work. Since 2006, the owner-operated residential renovation and historic preservation company ZMG Construction Inc. has completed more than 100 projects throughout the state of Florida in 2019 to date.

The $7M Praxis Apartments workforce housing renovation project includes parking lot repairs, site accessibility improvements, ADA unit renovations, roof replacement, hurricane-impact door implementation, window renovations, exterior painting, detailed landscaping, and construction of a new dog park. Interior project improvements include upgrades to the building's 224 units, including improvements to kitchen cabinets, plumbing, kitchen appliances, interior painting, HVAC, lighting, and bathroom hardware. The renovation project is scheduled for completion by May 2020.

Recently completed Affordable housing projects:

Valley Brooke Apts - Birmingham, AL 11.5M

Landon Pointe Apts - Orlando FL 5.64M

River Trace, - Manatee Ponds - Bradenton, FL 5.7M

Case Nueva, Hartford, CT 2.99M

Colony Apts - Columbia, SC - 10.9M

Rolling Hills, Winston Salem, NC - 4.6M

Hollywood Land tower, Hollywood, CA - 2.1M

Prospect Park Apts, Clearwater, FL - 34M

Woodside Village Apts - McKinney, TX - 5.5M

Glenwood Manor 1&2 - Glenwood Springs, CO - 3.8M

Georgetown Square, Georgetown, TX - 2.4M

Coquina Key - St. Pete, FL - 51M

Nausua Bay Apts - Orlando, FL - 10.1M

Buchanon Bay Apts - Orlando, FL - 5.3M

Jefferson Davis Apts - Montgomery, AL - 2.7M

Cedar Pointe Apts (Tampa,FL) - 6.8M

Garden City Apts (Houston, TX) - 9.9M

BCC Affiliate Entity - The Grove - Kissimmee, FL - 21M

ZMG Construction, Inc. has completed $187,000,000 in projects over the past 24 Months.

Built in 1996, Praxis of Deerfield Beach is a senior residential apartment community for active adults aged 55+. The living community's benefits including private balconies and patios areas, two clubhouses, a swimming pool and jacuzzi, picnic area with shuffleboard court, business center, and onsite laundry. Each of the property's 224 one- and two-bedroom units is wheelchair accessible.

"We look forward to completing the extensive residential renovation work at Praxis Apartments in Deerfield Beach, designed to improve the private residential and community living areas throughout the property," said Richard Zahn Sr., of ZMG Construction. "In addition to internal and external property improvements, the addition of a dog park and extensive landscaping work with transform the property for current and future residents."

About ZMG Construction Corp.

Founded by Richard Zahn in 2006, ZMG Construction Inc. delivers residential renovation and historic preservation construction services with a focused on superior work quality and excellent customer service. The company's residential renovation services include custom carpentry, internal and external paint, room and property expansions, and kitchen and bathroom remodels. ZMG Construction specializes and operates in Florida, with a strong understanding of the quality of construction needed for the hurricane prone state.

