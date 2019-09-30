DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG /
Release of Financial Reports
VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG (AT): Release of a Financial report
2019-09-30 / 20:07
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the Financial report
(half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
https://vstbuildingtechnologies.com/finanzberichte/
2019-09-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
882885 2019-09-30
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresSeptember 30, 2019 14:07 ET (18:07 GMT)
