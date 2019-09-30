INVENTIVA: Inventiva completes a capital increase of € 625,000 subscribed by Sofinnova Partners through Sofinnova Crossover I Fund

Daix (France), September 30th, 2019 - Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced the completion of a capital increase of € 625,000 subscribed by Sofinnova Partners, current Inventiva shareholder and board member, through Sofinnova Crossover I SLP, a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. The capital increase was performed on similar terms to the capital increase of € 8.2 million announced by the Company on last September 18th.





Frederic Cren, Inventiva's Chairman and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to complete this capital increase so quickly, following the one held on September 20th. Sofinnova is a recognized expert in France and internationally in Life Sciences sector: being able to count on their support is a recognition of the progress made on all of our programs and a mark of trust in the clinical studies we are conducting with lanifibranor and odiparcil and for which results are expected in the first half of 2020 and by the end of the year respectively "



Reasons for the issuance and use of the proceeds

Gross proceeds from the transaction are € 625,000 and will primarily be used for general corporate purposes including funding operations and the development of the Company's products, especially lanifibranor and odiparcil.

It is recalled that the proceeds of the € 8.2 million capital increase decided on last September 18th, supplemented by the proceeds of the current capital increase, will improve the Company's financial horizon and extend it from Q2 2020 to the end of Q3 2020, beyond the publication of the results of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical study evaluating lanifibranor in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



Key upcoming milestones

Results of the iMProveS Phase IIa clinical study in Europe evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI (MPS VI) (by the end of 2019)

AbbVie clinical milestone payment for ABBV-157, the drug candidate resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis (H1 2020)

Results of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical study evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) (H1 2020)



Key characteristics of the share capital increase

Company's Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to the authorization of the Board of Directors dated September 18, 2019 (for wich Sofinnova did not take part) using the delegation of powers granted by the 5th resolution of the shareholders' general meeting held on January 18th, 2019 (capital increase without the exercise of preemptive subscription rights in favor of categories of persons with specific characteristics) and in accordance with articles L. 225-138 of the French Commercial code (code de commerce), has decided today to realise a capital increase of 624,732.64 euros, by the issuance of 313,936 new shares with a nominal value of one cent of euro (€ 0.01) each (the "New Shares") for a subscription price of € 1.99 each (including premium) (the "Capital Increase").

As annouced by the Company on September 18th, the price of the New Shares is equal to the price of the shares issued during the capital increase of September 20th. Taking into account the favourable price trend since 18 September, the New Shares were issued with a discount of 8 % to the volume-weighted average Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on September 30th, 2019.

Following the settlement-delivery expected to occur on October 2nd, 2019, Inventiva's share capital will amount to € 268,461.12 divided into 26,846,112 shares. The New Shares will be fungible with the existing shares of the Company and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under ISIN FR0013233012.



Impact of the offering on the share capital

The issuance of the New Shares represent 1.17% of the share capital of the Company after the Capital Increase. On an illustrative basis, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital before the transaction will now hold a stake of approximately 0.99% after the transaction.

After the completion of the Capital Increase, Sofinnova will hold 7% of the share capital and 5.1% of the voting rights.



Information available to the public and risk factors

Pursuant to Article 211-3 of the French financial market authority). Your attention is drawn to the risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in chapter 2 of its 2018 Registration Document.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (as defined below) nor a public offering.



About Sofinova

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. Based in Paris, France, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over Europe, the U.S. and China. The firm focuses on paradigm shifting technologies alongside visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners invests across the Life Sciences value chain as a lead or cornerstone investor, from very early stage opportunities to late stage/public companies. It has backed nearly 500 companies over more than 45 years, creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management.

For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com



About Inventiva



Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates - lanifibranor and odiparcil - in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and mucopolysaccharidosis ("MPS"), respectively, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical-stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. The Company is currently investigating odiparcil in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with the MPS VI subtype.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. The Company has established two strategic partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") respectively. AbbVie has started the clinical development phase of ABBV-157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. Both collaborations entitle Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology a well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, around 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris



Contacts



Inventiva

Frédéric Cren

Chairman & CEO

info@inventivapharma.com

+33 3 80 44 75 00

Brunswick Group

Yannick Tetzlaff / Tristan Roquet Montegon

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 1 53 96 83 83

LifeSci Advisors

Monique Kosse

Investor relations

monique@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 212 915 3820



