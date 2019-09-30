Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2019

WKN: A2N8PV ISIN: FR0013379484 
30.09.19
21:18 Uhr
10,260 Euro
+0,335
+3,38 %
30.09.2019 | 21:17
SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

2019 Half-Year Financial Report

SOLUTIONS 30 has posted its 2019 Half-Year financial report.

This report is available for consultation and downloading on the company web site, www.solutions30.com, in the section « Investor Relations / Financial Reports ».

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth

Contacts

Solutions 30Listing Sponsor
Nezha CalligaroHervé Guyot
+352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)
+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)
Investor Relations - FrancePress Relations
Nathalie BoumendilSamuel Beaupain
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)
+352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:media.relations@solutions30.com)
Investor Relations - Europe & USA
John Klein
+44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com (mailto:john.klein@solutions30.com)

Attachment

  • SOL30 - 2019 HY Report available (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ff87359-fab8-49c9-b5b8-5ce27fe96c70)

