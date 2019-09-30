Secure cloud-based platform now combines gene target exploration, custom assay configuration and data analysis with ability to conduct follow-up experiments

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its newly enhanced GeneGlobe Design Analysis Hub, bringing next-level experiment planning, execution and follow-up to life science researchers.

GeneGlobe integrates QIAGEN's deep, manually curated knowledge base on over 10,000 biological entities with the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and functional analysis. GeneGlobe users can quickly explore pathways and targets of interest in their scientific context and order the right tools. User-friendly custom product builders enable experiment design with full flexibility on target regions, configuration and format. Embedded analysis pipelines provide quick insights and support the planning of follow-up studies.

"Our new GeneGlobe hub empowers the journey of discovery with just one tool, streamlining the complete cycle of target exploration, product configuration, data analysis and follow-up experiments. GeneGlobe delivers fast, economical access to big data from rapidly expanding genomic knowledge with a first-class user experience. This unique tool will help scientists around the world accelerate life science research," said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President and Head of QIAGEN's Life Sciences Business Area.

