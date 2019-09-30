Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas wins 31 MW turnkey order in Germany

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 30 September 2019



Vestas has secured a 31 MW order from Windpark Albertshof GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of the public utility Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH, for a wind park near Albertshof, Brandenburg.

Vestas provides a full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solution, leveraging its extensive experience from turnkey projects globally. Apart from the supply and installation of the wind turbines, the order includes civil and electrical works, building and commissioning of a substation, grid connection, as well as a 23-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Vestas has developed a technology solution to fit the site's wind conditions that includes eight V117-3.45 MW turbines and one V126-3.45 MW turbines in different hub heights. The site's mixed turbine setup demonstrates the flexibility of Vestas' 4 MW platform as well as Vestas' ability to create optimised site layouts.

"Our project management experience and deep product knowledge has been key in securing this auction win, and we look forward to working with Berliner Stadtwerkeand support them to achieve maximum return on their investment over the wind power plant's lifetime", says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

"Vestas won our tender from December 2018. We had decided to tender the wind park Albertshof as a turnkey project, because as a growing public municipality it is important for us to have as much as possible done ideally by only supplier", says Dr.-Ing. Kerstin Busch, managing director of the Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH. "In 2018 we had already made a very positive experience with Vestas when we built a Vestas wind turbine south of Berlin and the Vestas team had aligned and solved even complex problems quickly. We are looking forward to begin the work on the nine wind turbines and the corresponding infrastructure with the 110-kV grid connection beginning from February 2020. This will be our biggest investment project in 2020".

Wind turbine delivery is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected in the same quarter.

For more information, please contact:

Kristian Holmelund Jakobsen

Communications and Press Officer

Tel: +45 5221 1467

Email: krhja@vestas.com







About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment