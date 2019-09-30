Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) today announced the completion of the sale of its Canadian specialty steel subsidiary, ASW Steel Inc. ("ASW"), to Valbruna Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Acciaierie Valbruna S.p.A., of Vicenza, Italy ("Valbruna").

With production facilities located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and in Italy, and with worldwide distribution including a service center in Milton, Ontario, Canada, Valbruna is a leading producer of stainless steels, nickel alloys, and titanium long products. It has an annual output of approximately 200,000 tons of specialty steels.

"The divestiture of ASW is consistent with Ampco-Pittsburgh's strategy to concentrate on assets critical to our success in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. We anticipate an immediate improvement to Ampco-Pittsburgh's bottom line. We thank our colleagues at ASW and wish them well going forward," said Brett McBrayer, Ampco-Pittsburgh's Chief Executive Officer.

Massimo Amenduni, Managing Director of Valbruna, stated, "This acquisition is a very important step for us to provide an even better service to our valued North American customers."

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the worldwide steel and aluminum industries, as well as ingot and open die forged products for the oil and gas, aluminum, and plastic extrusion industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. The Corporation operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Slovenia, and China. Sales offices are located in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Valbruna Group

Valbruna Group is a leading international manufacturer and distributor of stainless steel and nickel alloys bars and wires with manufacturing plants in Italy and the U.S., and worldwide distribution. The Valbruna Group is in business since 1925 and has annual sales in excess of USD 1 billion.

