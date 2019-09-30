Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces that it completed a non-brokered private placement of common share units and flow-through share units for aggregated gross proceeds of $560,000 increased from $440,000 previously reported on September 20, 2019.

The Company issued a total of 4,750,000 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.08 per Flow-Through Unit for aggregated gross proceeds of $380,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow- through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued in connection with the Flow-Through Units entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company also issued a total of 3,000,000 common share units (the "Common Share Units") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share Unit for aggregated gross proceeds of $180,000. Each Common Share Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued in connection with the Common Share Units entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the financing, the Company paid finders' fees to eligible persons in the form of $35,000 in cash.

Gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Units will be used by the Company for exploration expenditures on its 3100 hectare West Red Lake Project property, which contains three former gold mines and is located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario.

Net proceeds from the Common Share Units will be used for exploration on the Company's gold exploration property and for general working capital purposes.

The West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. property is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty kms to the east of the Company property are the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, which have a geologically similar setting illustrating the exploration potential for high-grade gold zones on the Company's West Red Lake Project.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca







The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

