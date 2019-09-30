Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today the resignations of Mr. Paul Haber as CFO of the Corporation. The Corporation has commenced the search for a suitable fulltime replacement CFO and will announce Mr. Haber's fulltime replacement in due course.

In the interim, and effective immediately, the Corporation has appointed Mr. Frank Kordy to serve as the CFO of the Corporation on an interim basis. Mr. Kordy previously served as the Corporation's CFO from March 4th, 2015 to December 8th, 2015 and he currently also serves as the Interim CFO of Meryllion Resources Corp. and of Advantagewon Oil Corp.

The Corporation also announced today that Mr. Stephen Mlot has resigned from the Corporation's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Frank Kordy stated: "I want to personally thank both Mr. Haber and Mr. Mlot for their commitment and contributions to the Corporation and I want to also thank them both for their professionalism. I wish both of them nothing but success in their future endeavors."

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp is a technology focused merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48335