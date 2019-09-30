Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication is a Proud Gold Sponsor for International Podcast Day; Libsyn Sponsors Spanish Session to Reach Spanish Speaking Podcasters Globally

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB: LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization is pleased to announce that in celebration of International Podcast Day (IPD), the company is sponsoring a session with three international podcasters at 7 P.M. September 30, 2019. The hosts of Francoinformador, Podqueens Latina, and Nos Cambiaron Los Muñequitos, all Libsyn-hosted shows will co-host this IPD session in Spanish specifically for the Spanish speaking podcasters around the world.

"When we were thinking about the best way for Libsyn to celebrate International Podcast Day, it made perfect sense to highlight Podcasters from our network to engage with the international community," said Elsie Escobar, Libsyn's Community Manager. "We continue to see great opportunity to expand podcasting's reach; both with more Spanish language podcasts and Spanish-speaking listeners. We chose these amazing Spanish-speaking podcasters who host on the Libsyn network to provide first-hand knowledge and experience to champion Spanish-speakers and engage the Spanish-speaking podcast community."

Cristobal Colon, Mariely Sylvette and Soledad Franco will talk about language challenges, having a global vision versus a local one, and cultural differences. They will also dive into some of the nuances of podcasting in the Spanish-speaking community, including how to position podcasts in Spanish and how that may differ from those in English. These accomplished podcast hosts will share important tips that will help Spanish-speaking podcasters around the world to grow their show and audience.

Encuestapod is a collaborative survey of podcast consumption data from Spanish speaking audiences. Most of the respondents to the 2019 survey began listening to podcasts in the past year and a half. In EncuestaPod 2017, most of those surveyed had begun to listen to podcasts between 2015 and 2016. This demonstrates continued audience growth among Spanish speaking audiences. Additionally, the majority surveyed indicated that they discovered podcasts via other podcasts.

Mariely Sylvette is from Puerto Rico and her podcast, PodQueens Latinas is aimed at women podcasters or those who want to create a podcast. She talks about new trends, shares lessons learned, ideas, strategies and tools to take your podcast to the next level. She chats with other successful podcasters to share their story and their secrets. "We were excited when Libsyn approached us to co-host a Spanish session for International Podcast Day," said Mariely Sylvette. "Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world and I strongly believe there should be more great podcasts in this language that truly speak to us and that are not just a translation from other languages."

"Creating a podcast and choosing Libsyn have changed my life for the better," said Cristobal Colon. "Podcasting can change your life, either listening to podcasts, being a guest or hosting your own show." Cristóbal Colón, the host of Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos is from Puerto Rico. His podcast is about handling change, how to accept change, adapt and reinvent ourselves.

Soledad Frankco is from Paraguay. "I would love to have more people, particularly in my country, start producing podcasts," said Soledad Franco. "In Paraguay, podcasting, it is still very new. We have so much to share with the world as a society and as a country." Her podcast Francoinformador focuses on daily news, technology, interviews with various types of industry leaders, and entrepreneurs.

About International Podcast Day:

International Podcast Day™ (IPD) is September 30th and is an international celebration of the power of podcasts. The celebration, with over 30 hours of free online sessions is a great opportunity to connect with fellow podcasters, podcast listeners, podcast enthusiasts, and leaders in the podcasting industry. Since 2015, IPD has broadcast hundreds of hours around the globe inviting podcasters and industry leaders from 55 different countries to share their podcast journeys, personal stories, and expertise. Learn more at www.internationalpodcastday.com. InternationalPodcastDay

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.4 Million media files for more than 64,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

