EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results APTG AG - APTG AG reports results for the first half-year 2019 30-Sep-2019 / 19:08 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *APTG AG *Ad-hoc release / Press Release *APTG AG reports results for the first half-year 2019 * _- Carve-out of all operating activities on 18 March 2019, as previously reported_ _- Due to this, operating group results for the first half-year 2019 are not directly comparable to the previous year period_ _- Net sales H1 2019 amounted to EUR 1.8 million_ _- EBITDA H1 2019 at EUR -7.3 million_ _- Non-recurring non-cash profit of EUR 101.4 million, related to the carve-out of the operating entities and the release of negative net assets_ _- Net result for the H1 2019 period of EUR 84.9 million positively impacted by the non-recurring non-cash profit mentioned above due to the above-mentioned carve-out of the operating entities_ _- Negative shareholders' equity of EUR -3.0 million as at 30 June 2019_ _- APTG AG remains under definitive composition moratorium since 5 June 2019 as reported in the ad-hoc press releases dated 6 June 2019 and 1 July 2019_ _- Last trading day of ATPG AG's shares on SIX Swiss Exchange will be 31 October 2019_ *Baar, 30 September 2019 - APTG AG, formerly named Airopack Technology Group AG, today announced its results for the first half-year 2019. * APTG AG, which until the Annual General Meeting on 15 August 2019, operated under the name of Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack"), reported net sales of EUR 1.8 million for the first half-year 2019 (H1 2018[1]: EUR 7.1 million). As previously reported in the press release dated 1 July 2019 and in the Annual Report 2018, the company's operating subsidiaries were separated from the holding company as of 18 March 2019, and therefore the consolidated financial statements for the Group for the first half-year 2019 are not directly comparable with the results of the previous year period. For the first half-year 2019, EBITDA[2] amounted to EUR -7.3 million (H1 2018: EUR -12.3 million). The company recorded a non-operating, non-cash and one-time profit of EUR 101.4 million for the first half of 2019, which is related to the carve-out of the operating entities and results from the release of negative net assets of EUR 101.4 million. Due to this non-recurring item, the net result for the reporting period 2019 was EUR 84.9 million (H1 2018: EUR -26.3 million). Excluding this one-time and non-cash profit, the company's loss would be at EUR -16.6 million for the reporting period 2019. Due to the carve-out of the operating companies on 18 March 2019, the company lost most of its assets in the first half of 2019. The balance sheet total declined to EUR 0.6 million (31.12.2018: EUR 141.7 million) and shareholders' equity remained negative with EUR -3.0 million as at 30 June 2019 (31.12.2018: EUR -86.8 million). As reported in the press release dated 1 July 2019, the company remains under definitive composition moratorium (since 5 June 2019). The Cantonal Court of Zug granted the definitive composition moratorium in June 2019 for four months until 14 October 2019 (may be extended) and a definitive administrator was appointed. As also reported in the press release dated 3 July 2019, SIX Swiss Exchange approved the company's request for a delisting of its shares. The last trading day of APTG AG's shares will be 31 October 2019. The 2019 half-year report is published on the company website under the following link: http://www.aptgag.com/en/investor-relations/reports [1] *Contacts:* APTG AG Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +41 41 768 50 50 www.aptgag.com [2] For investors: APTG AG Martin Eberhard martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media: Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch TF: +41 44 718 25 25 *Disclaimer* This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of APTG AG. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized. www.aptgag.com [1] All H1 2018 results restated as published in the Annual Report 2018 and reported in the ad-hoc press release dated 1 July 2019. 