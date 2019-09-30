Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1139M ISIN: CH0242606942 Ticker-Symbol: CSSA 
Lang & Schwarz
01.10.19
09:27 Uhr
0,023 Euro
+0,002
+9,52 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APTG AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APTG AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,020
0,026
09:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APTG
APTG AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APTG AG0,023+9,52 %