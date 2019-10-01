Eisai Co., Ltd. Media Relations +81-(0)3-3817-5120 Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. Media Relations Pamela Eisele: (267) 305-3558 Kristen Drake: (908) 334-4688

TOKYO, Oct 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced final results from the full endometrial cancer cohort of KEYNOTE- 146/Study 111 evaluating LENVIMA, an orally available kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai , plus KEYTRUDA, Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.'s anti-PD-1 therapy. The findings were presented in a proffered paper presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress (Abstract #994O).For the full report, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2019/pdf/enews201977pdf.pdf.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), and is working on establishment of ecosystem platform business utilizing various data such as a large amount of clinical data, experiences, and know-how.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.co.jp.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.