Absolut Launches a New Limited Edition Bottle Celebrating Recycling

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolut wants to create a more open world by using creativity to drive progress. With the launch of its latest limited edition bottle, Absolut hopes to encourage recycling and a more circular lifestyle that has less impact on our planet. The new bottle is made with more than 41% recycled glass, just like all Absolut's bottles.

Sustainability has been part of Absolut's mission for many years and it is striving for a more circular world in which resources are reused again and again to benefit local economies, communities and ecosystems.

In keeping with this mission, Absolut is launching a new limited edition bottle which, just like all Absolut bottles, is made with more than 41% recycled glass. Absolut sees power and beauty in waste and it believes that with little creativity we can all make something old and unwanted come back around in a new form. The new limited edition bottle design shows that an Absolut Vodka bottle is best used when it is recycled.

This campaign is part of its ongoing brand platform, Create a Better Tomorrow, Tonight. Absolut believes in building a more open world by using creativity to drive positive change. It is a statement of accountability and commitment to strive every day to improve as Absolut believes that all brands should act in sustainable and transparent way to create a more open world. Absolut wants to inspire everyone to join its RecyclingHero movement as together we can create a better tomorrow.

Henrik Ellstrom, Absolut's Director of Strategy and Innovation comments: "Absolut has been committed to sustainable production methods for many years; and we are excited to be celebrating this and specifically our recycling efforts in the form of a bottle launch for the very first time. We believe that a glass bottle must have a second life; the new limited edition bottle is a pure manifestation of this belief. We hope that our new cirucular living campaign will inspire more people to use creativity in order to waste less."

Marking the launch of the new limited edition bottle, Absolut has co-created a guide to a circular living together with a collective of inspirational minds across the sustainability and creative industries. The guide brings together hacks, insights and anecdotes from the likes of zero-waste influencer Lauren Singer, environmental journalist, Lucy Siegle and many other progressive creators.

Tina Robertsson, lead for sustainable performance at Absolut, says: "We know that the Earth has a finite amount of resources and that we all need to take more responsibility for how we act in our daily lives and the choices we make. We, at Absolut, are determined to do our part from seed to sip. We also want to continue to enlighten our consumers about what we do and how they can have less impact on our precious environment. Here at Absolut, we are proud of our "One Source" production philosophy and we strive to achieve a more circular way of production, which also means that waste is seen as a resource and part of a continuous cycle. We recycle and reuse as much as possible and we believe that with a little creativity we can all drive positive change and find the power and beauty in waste, ultimately reducing the negative impact that we have on our planet and creating a better tomorrow for generations to come."

The new limited edition bottle will be available across more than 80 countries from October 2019.

