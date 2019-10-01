Previously operated as an independent public law institution, the business has an experienced team of 12 professionals, with revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 million (CHF 1.5 million).

"Employee safety and mandatory workplace safety regulations are increasing every day," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "The lab and certification capabilities of this acquisition will enhance SGS's ability to provide critical services in the PPE market."

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02



Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.